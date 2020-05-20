Is There A Value in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) And Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA)

The shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Lake Street in its latest research note that was published on May 10, 2019. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $5 price target. Lake Street wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Westport Fuel Systems Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on September 20, 2018. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $6. The stock was given Buy rating by Lake Street in its report released on November 15, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Lake Street was of a view that WPRT is Hold in its latest report on October 05, 2017. Oppenheimer thinks that WPRT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 17, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 78.57% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.13% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.20.

The shares of the company added by 8.23% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.12 while ending the day at $1.25. During the trading session, a total of 2.23 million shares were traded which represents a -102.44% decline from the average session volume which is 1.1 million shares. WPRT had ended its last session trading at $1.15. WPRT 52-week low price stands at $0.70 while its 52-week high price is $3.39.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Westport Fuel Systems Inc. generated 46.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has the potential to record -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on August 07, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Chardan Capital Markets also rated NVTA as Initiated on March 04, 2019, with its price target of $29 suggesting that NVTA could surge by 33.47% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $17.13/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.48% to reach $24.08/share. It started the day trading at $17.27 and traded between $15.99 and $16.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NVTA’s 50-day SMA is 14.44 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.54. The stock has a high of $28.75 for the year while the low is $7.41. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.46%, as 21.21M WPRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 17.96% of Invitae Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -14.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The ARK Investment Management LLC bought more NVTA shares, increasing its portfolio by 53.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The ARK Investment Management LLC purchasing 5,585,618 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 16,094,750 shares of NVTA, with a total valuation of $266,368,113. Nikko Asset Management Americas, … meanwhile bought more NVTA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $216,674,669 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baker Bros. Advisors LP increased its Invitae Corporation shares by 0.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,100,615 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,450 shares of Invitae Corporation which are valued at $150,615,178. In the same vein, Casdin Capital LLC increased its Invitae Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 5,555,555 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,033,943 shares and is now valued at $149,511,757. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Invitae Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.