Is There A Value in Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) And Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

The shares of Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on April 14, 2020. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hecla Mining Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on November 08, 2019. Cantor Fitzgerald was of a view that HL is Neutral in its latest report on May 10, 2019. B. Riley FBR thinks that HL is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 3.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $3.20. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 176.86% from its 52-Week high price while it is -4.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 75.79.

The shares of the company added by 6.35% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.16 while ending the day at $3.35. During the trading session, a total of 15.26 million shares were traded which represents a -53.49% decline from the average session volume which is 9.94 million shares. HL had ended its last session trading at $3.15. Hecla Mining Company debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.42, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.30 HL 52-week low price stands at $1.21 while its 52-week high price is $3.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Hecla Mining Company generated 215.72 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -133.33%. Hecla Mining Company has the potential to record -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on December 07, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $6.50. It started the day trading at $3.93 and traded between $3.63 and $3.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PGNX’s 50-day SMA is 3.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.61. The stock has a high of $6.37 for the year while the low is $1.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.62%, as 5.53M HL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.06% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.71%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.22% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more PGNX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -450,504 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,073,822 shares of PGNX, with a total valuation of $51,510,859.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 0.47% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 5,498,028 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -25,807 shares of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $21,662,230. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 352,137 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,342,927 shares and is now valued at $21,051,132. Following these latest developments, around 9.60% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.