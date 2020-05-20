Is There A Value in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) And Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

The shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Cascend Securities in its latest research note that was published on August 16, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $30 price target. Cascend Securities wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Canadian Solar Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on April 11, 2019, to Neutral the CSIQ stock while also putting a $22 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Cascend Securities Markets when it published its report on February 20, 2019. That day the Cascend Securities set price target on the stock to $27. The stock was given Buy rating by Cascend Securities in its report released on February 20, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 27. UBS was of a view that CSIQ is Neutral in its latest report on February 11, 2019. Goldman thinks that CSIQ is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $22.88. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.58% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.98% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.41.

The shares of the company added by 7.17% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $18.00 while ending the day at $19.27. During the trading session, a total of 1.25 million shares were traded which represents a -46.13% decline from the average session volume which is 0.85 million shares. CSIQ had ended its last session trading at $17.98. Canadian Solar Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.13 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.75, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.34, with a beta of 1.60. Canadian Solar Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.71, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 CSIQ 52-week low price stands at $12.00 while its 52-week high price is $25.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Canadian Solar Inc. generated 1.2 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 127.88%. Canadian Solar Inc. has the potential to record 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on May 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) is now rated as Underperform. Evercore ISI also rated NAT as Upgrade on October 18, 2019, with its price target of $4 suggesting that NAT could surge by 25.82% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.84/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.82% to reach $6.08/share. It started the day trading at $4.89 and traded between $4.43 and $4.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NAT’s 50-day SMA is 4.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.55. The stock has a high of $9.00 for the year while the low is $1.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.04 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 365.44%, as 18.79M CSIQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.11% of Nordic American Tankers Limited shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.90M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.77%. Looking further, the stock has raised 35.44% over the past 90 days while it gained 25.98% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more NAT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.19% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -13,019 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,816,044 shares of NAT, with a total valuation of $41,032,585. Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC (… meanwhile bought more NAT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $30,995,090 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Nordic American Tankers Limited shares by 1.18% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,734,243 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -32,576 shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited which are valued at $16,460,143. In the same vein, Greylin Investment Management, In… decreased its Nordic American Tankers Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 100 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,260,260 shares and is now valued at $13,606,765. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Nordic American Tankers Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.