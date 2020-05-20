Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Vaxart Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT), First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 1107.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -25.49% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.61.

The shares of the company added by 6.97% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.82 while ending the day at $3.07. During the trading session, a total of 4.9 million shares were traded which represents a 51.02% incline from the average session volume which is 10.01 million shares. VXRT had ended its last session trading at $2.87. Vaxart Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 VXRT 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $4.12.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Vaxart Inc. generated 29.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1850.0%. Vaxart Inc. has the potential to record -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at SunTrust published a research note on March 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that First Midwest Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Stephens also rated FMBI as Upgrade on October 08, 2019, with its price target of $23 suggesting that FMBI could surge by 29.94% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.05/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.97% to reach $16.00/share. It started the day trading at $11.86 and traded between $11.20 and $11.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FMBI’s 50-day SMA is 13.23 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.76. The stock has a high of $23.64 for the year while the low is $10.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.10%, as 3.74M VXRT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.30% of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.14, while the P/B ratio is 0.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 800.11K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.67 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.78% over the past 90 days while it lost -48.51% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more FMBI shares, increasing its portfolio by 5.74% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 815,965 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,042,571 shares of FMBI, with a total valuation of $222,329,199. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more FMBI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $173,973,636 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its First Midwest Bancorp Inc. shares by 0.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,367,043 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 58,103 shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. which are valued at $108,884,896. In the same vein, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management,… increased its First Midwest Bancorp Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,645,554 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,973,718 shares and is now valued at $103,071,552. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of First Midwest Bancorp Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.