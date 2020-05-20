Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)?

The shares of Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sunworks Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on June 27, 2017, to Neutral the SUNW stock while also putting a $2.50 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Chardan Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on March 13, 2017. The stock was given Buy rating by Chardan Capital Markets in its report released on August 04, 2016, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $0.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.72% from its 52-Week high price while it is -94.44% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.31.

The shares of the company added by 10.30% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.39 while ending the day at $0.44. During the trading session, a total of 1.26 million shares were traded which represents a -89.71% decline from the average session volume which is 0.67 million shares. SUNW had ended its last session trading at $0.40. Sunworks Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.23, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 SUNW 52-week low price stands at $0.29 while its 52-week high price is $7.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.24 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Sunworks Inc. generated 5.86 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.59 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 100.0%. Sunworks Inc. has the potential to record -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on September 24, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Krystal Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $60. H.C. Wainwright also rated KRYS as Reiterated on August 06, 2019, with its price target of $59 suggesting that KRYS could surge by 29.39% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $56.55/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.94% to reach $75.33/share. It started the day trading at $55.70 and traded between $52.58 and $53.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that KRYS’s 50-day SMA is 46.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 48.92. The stock has a high of $66.85 for the year while the low is $22.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.98%, as 1.42M SUNW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 12.08% of Krystal Biotech Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 161.00K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.84 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.17% over the past 90 days while it gained 3.16% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,148,286 shares of KRYS, with a total valuation of $54,187,616. Redmile Group LLC meanwhile sold more KRYS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $49,634,442 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baker Bros. Advisors LP decreased its Krystal Biotech Inc. shares by 8.52% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 946,471 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -88,203 shares of Krystal Biotech Inc. which are valued at $44,663,966. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Krystal Biotech Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 157,761 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 892,824 shares and is now valued at $42,132,365. Following these latest developments, around 22.30% of Krystal Biotech Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.