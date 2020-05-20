Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO), Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ)?

The shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $8 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Menlo Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. BofA/Merrill advised investors in its research note published on March 11, 2020, to Buy the MNLO stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from H.C. Wainwright Markets when it published its report on October 18, 2019. That day the H.C. Wainwright set price target on the stock to $11. KeyBanc Capital Mkts was of a view that MNLO is Buy in its latest report on July 24, 2018. Jefferies thinks that MNLO is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $9.07. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 82.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -75.67% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.99.

The shares of the company added by 7.69% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.7484 while ending the day at $1.82. During the trading session, a total of 6.99 million shares were traded which represents a -210.46% decline from the average session volume which is 2.25 million shares. MNLO had ended its last session trading at $1.69. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.47, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 MNLO 52-week low price stands at $1.00 while its 52-week high price is $7.48.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.95 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Menlo Therapeutics Inc. generated 58.46 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.89 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.37%. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on April 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $2. It started the day trading at $3.40 and traded between $2.90 and $2.96 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HTZ’s 50-day SMA is 4.96 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.35. The stock has a high of $20.85 for the year while the low is $2.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 31.81 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 82.53%, as 58.07M MNLO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 40.99% of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 16.03M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.62 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -84.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -82.03% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Icahn Associates Holding LLC bought more HTZ shares, increasing its portfolio by 25.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Icahn Associates Holding LLC purchasing 11,416,257 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 55,342,109 shares of HTZ, with a total valuation of $223,582,120. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more HTZ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $48,222,830 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares by 1.84% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 9,480,043 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -177,540 shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. which are valued at $38,299,374. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 62,955 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 8,984,636 shares and is now valued at $36,297,929. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.