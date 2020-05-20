Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH), Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU)?

The shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on April 30, 2020. The Consumer Defensive company has also assigned a $10 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Celsius Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on February 01, 2018, to Buy the CELH stock while also putting a $8 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from B. Riley & Co. Markets when it published its report on August 16, 2017. That day the B. Riley & Co. set price target on the stock to $7.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 157.19% from its 52-Week high price while it is 4.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 82.07.

The shares of the company added by 13.65% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.94 while ending the day at $7.87. During the trading session, a total of 2.01 million shares were traded which represents a -340.52% decline from the average session volume which is 0.46 million shares. CELH had ended its last session trading at $6.93. Celsius Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 CELH 52-week low price stands at $3.06 while its 52-week high price is $7.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.01 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Celsius Holdings Inc. generated 19.09 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 400.0%. Celsius Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Evercore ISI published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (NYSE:FCAU) is now rated as Outperform. It started the day trading at $8.22 and traded between $7.97 and $8.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FCAU’s 50-day SMA is 7.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.29. The stock has a high of $16.25 for the year while the low is $6.00. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.64 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -35.78%, as 5.55M CELH shares were shorted. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.20%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.44% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more FCAU shares, decreasing its portfolio by -21.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -14,791,168 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 52,882,518 shares of FCAU, with a total valuation of $455,318,480. UBS Securities LLC meanwhile bought more FCAU shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $406,121,853 worth of shares.

Similarly, Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. shares by 0.87% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 34,550,994 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -303,713 shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. which are valued at $297,484,058. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,211,479 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 30,804,041 shares and is now valued at $265,222,793.