Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI), Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED)?

The shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 10, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $24 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Bilibili Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Daiwa Securities advised investors in its research note published on January 09, 2020, to Outperform the BILI stock while also putting a $25 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Nomura Markets when it published its report on October 09, 2019. Jefferies was of a view that BILI is Buy in its latest report on August 05, 2019. UBS thinks that BILI is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 10, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 20 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $32.97. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 166.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is 3.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.08.

The shares of the company added by 4.63% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $31.36 while ending the day at $35.22. During the trading session, a total of 14.9 million shares were traded which represents a -165.07% decline from the average session volume which is 5.62 million shares. BILI had ended its last session trading at $33.66. Bilibili Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 BILI 52-week low price stands at $13.23 while its 52-week high price is $34.10.

The Bilibili Inc. generated 712.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 39.13%. Bilibili Inc. has the potential to record -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on August 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Ra Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:RMED) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.50. It started the day trading at $0.74 and traded between $0.6503 and $0.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RMED’s 50-day SMA is 1.0722 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.4509. The stock has a high of $4.93 for the year while the low is $0.65. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 94542.13 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 108.03%, as 196,676 BILI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.56% of Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 119.27K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -37.13%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.12% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.86% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Alethea Capital Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 525,680 shares of RMED, with a total valuation of $525,680. Principal Global Investors LLC meanwhile sold more RMED shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $485,474 worth of shares.

Similarly, Royce & Associates LP increased its Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares by 34.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 403,260 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 102,417 shares of Ra Medical Systems Inc. which are valued at $403,260. In the same vein, Bourne Lent Asset Management, Inc… increased its Ra Medical Systems Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 32,500 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 211,260 shares and is now valued at $211,260. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Ra Medical Systems Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.