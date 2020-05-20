Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN), Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)?

The shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Baozun Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from CLSA Markets when it published its report on August 22, 2019. Credit Suisse was of a view that BZUN is Outperform in its latest report on July 17, 2019. CLSA thinks that BZUN is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $251.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.75% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.05% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.55.

The shares of the company added by 8.81% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $27.64 while ending the day at $29.90. During the trading session, a total of 1.9 million shares were traded which represents a -82.84% decline from the average session volume which is 1.04 million shares. BZUN had ended its last session trading at $27.48. Baozun Inc. currently has a market cap of $1.93 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 44.96, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.85, with a beta of 2.22. Baozun Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.97, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.10 BZUN 52-week low price stands at $22.19 while its 52-week high price is $56.47.

The Baozun Inc. generated 219.31 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 76.47%. Baozun Inc. has the potential to record 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 03, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $23. It started the day trading at $9.505 and traded between $8.86 and $8.88 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LILAK’s 50-day SMA is 10.14 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.73. The stock has a high of $19.95 for the year while the low is $8.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.18%, as 5.22M BZUN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.96% of Liberty Latin America Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.09M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.34% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Genesis Investment Management LLP sold more LILAK shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Genesis Investment Management LLP selling -326,300 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,711,841 shares of LILAK, with a total valuation of $121,100,436. Àshe Capital Management LP meanwhile bought more LILAK shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $87,853,965 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Liberty Latin America Ltd. shares by 2.07% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,235,625 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -152,579 shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. which are valued at $74,816,363. In the same vein, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… decreased its Liberty Latin America Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,060,962 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,235,284 shares and is now valued at $74,812,837. Following these latest developments, around 1.01% of Liberty Latin America Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.