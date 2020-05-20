Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W), Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)?

The shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on May 15, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $130 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wayfair Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Loop Capital Markets when it published its report on May 05, 2020. That day the Loop Capital set price target on the stock to $165. Stifel was of a view that W is Sell in its latest report on May 05, 2020. Stifel thinks that W is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 27, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 115.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 7 have recommended investors to sell it, 13 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $169.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 643.73% from its 52-Week high price while it is -18.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.38.

The shares of the company added by 4.91% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $154.30 while ending the day at $161.39. During the trading session, a total of 3.72 million shares were traded which represents a 24.97% incline from the average session volume which is 4.96 million shares. W had ended its last session trading at $153.84. W 52-week low price stands at $21.70 while its 52-week high price is $197.06.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.98 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Wayfair Inc. generated 624.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$3.52 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.89%. Wayfair Inc. has the potential to record -6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BofA/Merrill published a research note on May 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $0.82 and traded between $0.7251 and $0.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CPE’s 50-day SMA is 0.5923 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.0855. The stock has a high of $8.34 for the year while the low is $0.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 80.32 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.95%, as 85.10M W shares were shorted. At the moment, only 21.92% of Callon Petroleum Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 0.82, while the P/B ratio is 0.08. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 37.68M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.26 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -6.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -75.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -83.36% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more CPE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -1,799,318 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 55,273,871 shares of CPE, with a total valuation of $51,957,439. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CPE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $38,824,226 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Callon Petroleum Company shares by 25.33% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 32,048,340 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 6,476,518 shares of Callon Petroleum Company which are valued at $30,125,440. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Callon Petroleum Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,231,314 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 22,760,199 shares and is now valued at $21,394,587. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Callon Petroleum Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.