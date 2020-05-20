Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM), Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW)?

The shares of Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Maxim Group in its latest research note that was published on October 21, 2016. The Technology company has also assigned a $8 price target. Maxim Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nano Dimension Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 566.67% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 86.02.

The shares of the company added by 341.67% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.14 while ending the day at $3.40. During the trading session, a total of 311.0 million shares were traded which represents a -34858.58% decline from the average session volume which is 0.89 million shares. NNDM had ended its last session trading at $0.77. NNDM 52-week low price stands at $0.51 while its 52-week high price is $6.27.

The Nano Dimension Ltd. generated 4.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.27 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -50.0%.

Investment analysts at KeyBanc Capital Markets published a research note on May 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Wolverine World Wide Inc. (NYSE:WWW) is now rated as Overweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $27. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.70/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.18% to reach $22.00/share. It started the day trading at $19.44 and traded between $18.545 and $18.68 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WWW’s 50-day SMA is 17.60 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.89. The stock has a high of $34.70 for the year while the low is $12.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.29 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.19%, as 4.07M NNDM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.15% of Wolverine World Wide Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.10, while the P/B ratio is 2.09. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 924.89K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.90% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more WWW shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.26% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -385,969 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,440,074 shares of WWW, with a total valuation of $234,407,116. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more WWW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $168,516,399 worth of shares.

Similarly, EARNEST Partners LLC increased its Wolverine World Wide Inc. shares by 7.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,405,197 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 238,771 shares of Wolverine World Wide Inc. which are valued at $69,772,487. In the same vein, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its Wolverine World Wide Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 689,300 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,396,895 shares and is now valued at $69,602,379. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Wolverine World Wide Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.