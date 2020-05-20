Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE), RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL)?

The shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $87 price target. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lumentum Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Raymond James advised investors in its research note published on January 10, 2020, to Outperform the LITE stock while also putting a $88 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on January 09, 2020. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $85. The stock was given Buy rating by Needham in its report released on January 02, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 70. Susquehanna was of a view that LITE is Positive in its latest report on December 12, 2019. Morgan Stanley thinks that LITE is worth Equal-Weight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 68.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $95.19. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 84.71% from its 52-Week high price while it is -20.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.24.

The shares of the company added by 4.41% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $70.43 while ending the day at $74.40. During the trading session, a total of 2.2 million shares were traded which represents a -41.63% decline from the average session volume which is 1.55 million shares. LITE had ended its last session trading at $71.26. Lumentum Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $6.02 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 50.72, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.60, with a beta of 1.05. Lumentum Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.64, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.20 LITE 52-week low price stands at $40.28 while its 52-week high price is $93.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.02 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Lumentum Holdings Inc. generated 688.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.29 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 27.45%. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JMP Securities published a research note on July 30, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) is now rated as Mkt Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $10. It started the day trading at $0.519 and traded between $0.46 and $0.48 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RMBL’s 50-day SMA is 0.3075 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.4979. The stock has a high of $5.23 for the year while the low is $0.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 878540.77 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.95%, as 835,053 LITE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.02% of RumbleON Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.50M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.24 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 18.32%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -12.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.92% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Silverback Asset Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 2,141,671 shares of RMBL, with a total valuation of $777,427. Granahan Investment Management, I… meanwhile sold more RMBL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $526,452 worth of shares.

Similarly, Rovida Advisors, Inc. decreased its RumbleON Inc. shares by 3.52% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,371,458 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -50,000 shares of RumbleON Inc. which are valued at $497,839. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its RumbleON Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 12,671 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 481,983 shares and is now valued at $174,960. Following these latest developments, around 10.50% of RumbleON Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.