Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN), Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL)?

The shares of CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on June 26, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $3 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of CYREN Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 261.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.02.

The shares of the company added by 6.67% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.0201 while ending the day at $1.12. During the trading session, a total of 1.05 million shares were traded which represents a -2686.12% decline from the average session volume which is 0.04 million shares. CYRN had ended its last session trading at $1.05. CYREN Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.40, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 CYRN 52-week low price stands at $0.31 while its 52-week high price is $1.94.

The CYREN Ltd. generated 15.06 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -33.33%.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on May 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Valaris plc (NYSE:VAL) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $0.35 and traded between $0.3206 and $0.32 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VAL’s 50-day SMA is 0.4766 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.8747. The stock has a high of $10.77 for the year while the low is $0.29. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 61.71 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.97%, as 62.31M CYRN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 30.51% of Valaris plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -93.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -92.65% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Luminus Management LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 36,982,076 shares of VAL, with a total valuation of $16,863,827. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more VAL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,678,517 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Valaris plc shares by 2.36% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 19,808,819 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -479,430 shares of Valaris plc which are valued at $9,032,821. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of Valaris plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.