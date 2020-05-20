Is It Right Time to Be Bullish on Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID), Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL)?

The shares of Avid Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Northland Capital in its latest research note that was published on May 19, 2020. The Communication Services company has also assigned a $14 price target. Northland Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Avid Technology Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on November 15, 2019, to Buy the AVID stock while also putting a $10 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Maxim Group Markets when it published its report on May 01, 2019. That day the Maxim Group set price target on the stock to $14. The stock was given Sell rating by BWS Financial in its report released on March 21, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 5. Dougherty & Company was of a view that AVID is Neutral in its latest report on January 30, 2019. BWS Financial thinks that AVID is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 26, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 5.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.50% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.69.

The shares of the company added by 8.32% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $5.55 while ending the day at $5.66. During the trading session, a total of 1.09 million shares were traded which represents a -91.01% decline from the average session volume which is 0.57 million shares. AVID had ended its last session trading at $5.23. Avid Technology Inc. currently has a market cap of $239.74 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 354.06, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 23.60, with a beta of 1.49. AVID 52-week low price stands at $4.67 while its 52-week high price is $10.79.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.12 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Avid Technology Inc. generated 82.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 116.67%. Avid Technology Inc. has the potential to record 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on April 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) is now rated as Equal-Weight. It started the day trading at $7.8296 and traded between $6.63 and $7.00 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AZUL’s 50-day SMA is 9.29 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.83. The stock has a high of $44.55 for the year while the low is $5.30. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.11%, as 8.39M AVID shares were shorted. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.86%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -82.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -81.15% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. sold more AZUL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -13.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. selling -588,898 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,707,417 shares of AZUL, with a total valuation of $35,442,907. Federated Global Investment Manag… meanwhile bought more AZUL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,933,268 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… decreased its Azul S.A. shares by 4.19% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,336,108 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -145,765 shares of Azul S.A. which are valued at $31,893,192. In the same vein, Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. LLC decreased its Azul S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 110,295 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,317,193 shares and is now valued at $31,712,365.