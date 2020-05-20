Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ), Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN)?

The shares of Vista Gold Corp. (AMEX:VGZ) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on June 29, 2015. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $0.50 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vista Gold Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. H.C. Wainwright advised investors in its research note published on June 19, 2014, to Buy the VGZ stock while also putting a $1.25 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2013. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $2.91. The stock was given Buy rating by Global Hunter Securities in its report released on December 01, 2011, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6.75.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1.69. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 144.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -16.19% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.62.

The shares of the company added by 8.25% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.81 while ending the day at $0.88. During the trading session, a total of 0.8 million shares were traded which represents a -88.94% decline from the average session volume which is 0.42 million shares. VGZ had ended its last session trading at $0.81. Vista Gold Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.60 VGZ 52-week low price stands at $0.36 while its 52-week high price is $1.05.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.03 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Vista Gold Corp. generated 2.26 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Vista Gold Corp. has the potential to record -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on January 29, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) is now rated as Outperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $29.20/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.47% to reach $29.20/share. It started the day trading at $28.76 and traded between $27.26 and $27.31 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RXN’s 50-day SMA is 24.62 while its 200-day SMA stands at 28.62. The stock has a high of $35.64 for the year while the low is $18.87. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 4.86%, as 3.08M VGZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.59% of Rexnord Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.23, while the P/B ratio is 2.54. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -21.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -10.28% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Janus Capital Management LLC sold more RXN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.92% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Janus Capital Management LLC selling -146,664 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,718,519 shares of RXN, with a total valuation of $428,644,013. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more RXN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $266,336,191 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Rexnord Corporation shares by 1.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,201,665 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 105,093 shares of Rexnord Corporation which are valued at $196,389,405. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Rexnord Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 103,602 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,152,811 shares and is now valued at $195,057,156. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Rexnord Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.