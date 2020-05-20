Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS), TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)?

The shares of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2017. Wells Fargo was of a view that SNSS is Outperform in its latest report on July 29, 2016. ROTH Capital thinks that SNSS is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 24, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 1.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 119.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.96% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.41.

The shares of the company added by 7.22% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.391 while ending the day at $0.43. During the trading session, a total of 3.28 million shares were traded which represents a -115.87% decline from the average session volume which is 1.52 million shares. SNSS had ended its last session trading at $0.40. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.30 SNSS 52-week low price stands at $0.20 while its 52-week high price is $1.19.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. generated 25.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -80.0%. Sunesis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has the potential to record -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on May 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) is now rated as Underperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. It started the day trading at $7.33 and traded between $6.95 and $6.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTI’s 50-day SMA is 7.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 17.47. The stock has a high of $28.57 for the year while the low is $4.49. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.82%, as 8.39M SNSS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.88% of TechnipFMC plc shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.23M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.42% over the past 90 days while it lost -65.60% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The First Eagle Investment Management… sold more FTI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -12.55% during the last quarter. This move now sees The First Eagle Investment Management… selling -4,049,491 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,222,401 shares of FTI, with a total valuation of $251,461,593. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more FTI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $241,888,537 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its TechnipFMC plc shares by 6.04% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 22,639,204 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,288,861 shares of TechnipFMC plc which are valued at $201,715,308. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its TechnipFMC plc shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 743,054 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 13,943,632 shares and is now valued at $124,237,761. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of TechnipFMC plc stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.