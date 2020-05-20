Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID), Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)?

The shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on September 04, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $12 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ovid Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann advised investors in its research note published on April 20, 2018, to Buy the OVID stock while also putting a $27 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $11.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 190.20% from its 52-Week high price while it is -15.27% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.00.

The shares of the company added by 6.47% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.14 while ending the day at $4.44. During the trading session, a total of 0.79 million shares were traded which represents a -28.89% decline from the average session volume which is 0.61 million shares. OVID had ended its last session trading at $4.17. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 6.10 OVID 52-week low price stands at $1.53 while its 52-week high price is $5.24.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.37 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ovid Therapeutics Inc. generated 27.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.35 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 8.11%. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on May 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.62% to reach $2.70/share. It started the day trading at $2.85 and traded between $2.75 and $2.79 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BBVA’s 50-day SMA is 3.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.67. The stock has a high of $5.80 for the year while the low is $2.64. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.49%, as 1.59M OVID shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.03% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 90.00, while the P/B ratio is 0.27. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -1.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -49.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -47.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fisher Asset Management LLC sold more BBVA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -27.70% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fisher Asset Management LLC selling -14,720,672 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,421,423 shares of BBVA, with a total valuation of $122,948,554. Harding Loevner LP meanwhile bought more BBVA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $103,716,195 worth of shares.

Similarly, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… increased its Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. shares by 4.47% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,089,274 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 431,629 shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. which are valued at $32,285,677. In the same vein, Heathbridge Capital Management Lt… increased its Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 990,150 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 6,530,750 shares and is now valued at $20,898,400. Following these latest developments, around 7.90% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.