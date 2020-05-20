Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC), Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX)?

The shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $1 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of EnLink Midstream LLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on March 24, 2020, to Underweight the ENLC stock while also putting a $1 price target. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on March 12, 2020. The stock was given Neutral rating by Robert W. Baird in its report released on March 09, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Wells Fargo was of a view that ENLC is Underweight in its latest report on January 07, 2020. Robert W. Baird thinks that ENLC is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 117.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -83.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.34.

The shares of the company added by 5.52% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.77 while ending the day at $1.91. During the trading session, a total of 2.8 million shares were traded which represents a 55.07% incline from the average session volume which is 6.24 million shares. ENLC had ended its last session trading at $1.81. EnLink Midstream LLC debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 ENLC 52-week low price stands at $0.88 while its 52-week high price is $11.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.14 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The EnLink Midstream LLC generated 258.1 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.02 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 64.29%. EnLink Midstream LLC has the potential to record -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer published a research note on May 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. It started the day trading at $4.40 and traded between $3.80 and $3.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ALDX’s 50-day SMA is 2.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.78. The stock has a high of $8.05 for the year while the low is $1.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 408874.61 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 18.27%, as 483,576 ENLC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.90% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 396.17K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.22 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -25.87% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.32% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Perceptive Advisors LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,085,458 shares of ALDX, with a total valuation of $9,719,193. Prosight Management LP meanwhile bought more ALDX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,411,321 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.23% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,455,870 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,363 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $4,585,991. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 134,900 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,206,733 shares and is now valued at $3,801,209. Following these latest developments, around 4.90% of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.