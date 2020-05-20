Is It Right Time to Be Bearish on Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER), Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH)?

The shares of Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on June 26, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $10 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Acer Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Mkt Perform rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on June 25, 2019. Raymond James was of a view that ACER is Outperform in its latest report on February 15, 2019. Needham thinks that ACER is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 20, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 48.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.17. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 319.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -78.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.52.

The shares of the company added by 29.43% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $3.19 while ending the day at $4.53. During the trading session, a total of 1.46 million shares were traded which represents a -1117.21% decline from the average session volume which is 0.12 million shares. ACER had ended its last session trading at $3.50. Acer Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.30 ACER 52-week low price stands at $1.08 while its 52-week high price is $20.78.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.49 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Acer Therapeutics Inc. generated 7.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -122.45%. Acer Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. Credit Suisse also rated EQH as Upgrade on April 01, 2020, with its price target of $22 suggesting that EQH could surge by 25.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.23% to reach $23.00/share. It started the day trading at $18.06 and traded between $17.14 and $17.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EQH’s 50-day SMA is 15.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.13. The stock has a high of $27.30 for the year while the low is $9.89. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.76%, as 18.92M ACER shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.67% of Equitable Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1.81, while the P/B ratio is 0.41. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.82M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.92 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -36.14% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more EQH shares, increasing its portfolio by 9.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 4,052,384 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 46,201,089 shares of EQH, with a total valuation of $846,403,950. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more EQH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $838,482,969 worth of shares.

Similarly, Norges Bank Investment Management decreased its Equitable Holdings Inc. shares by 6.81% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 24,347,540 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,778,306 shares of Equitable Holdings Inc. which are valued at $446,046,933. In the same vein, Invesco Advisers, Inc. decreased its Equitable Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 244,838 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 23,887,018 shares and is now valued at $437,610,170. Following these latest developments, around 10.00% of Equitable Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.