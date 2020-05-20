Is It Crazy To Buy Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) And Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH)

The shares of Exela Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:XELA) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on January 16, 2019. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Exela Technologies Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on October 22, 2018, to Overweight the XELA stock while also putting a $9 price target.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $4.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 282.21% from its 52-Week high price while it is -89.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.98.

The shares of the company added by 10.67% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.2769 while ending the day at $0.33. During the trading session, a total of 14.21 million shares were traded which represents a -201.02% decline from the average session volume which is 4.72 million shares. XELA had ended its last session trading at $0.30. XELA 52-week low price stands at $0.09 while its 52-week high price is $3.20.

The Exela Technologies Inc. generated 15.22 million in revenue during the last quarter. Exela Technologies Inc. has the potential to record -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETH) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $12. Telsey Advisory Group also rated ETH as Reiterated on February 05, 2020, with its price target of $16 suggesting that ETH could surge by 2.09% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.77% to reach $11.00/share. It started the day trading at $11.46 and traded between $10.76 and $10.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ETH’s 50-day SMA is 10.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.87. The stock has a high of $22.76 for the year while the low is $8.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 0.88%, as 2.23M XELA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.42% of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.29, while the P/B ratio is 0.82. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 391.59K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.45%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.64% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more ETH shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.18% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -155,221 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,554,967 shares of ETH, with a total valuation of $40,206,677. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more ETH shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $27,545,132 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shares by 3.78% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,098,068 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -82,483 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. which are valued at $23,729,149. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management decreased its Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 35,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,283,626 shares and is now valued at $14,517,810. Following these latest developments, around 7.70% of Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.