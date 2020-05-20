Is A Downturn Overdue? The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER), Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT)?

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $2.33. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 152.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.20.

The shares of the company added by 4.66% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.9701 while ending the day at $1.01. During the trading session, a total of 1.19 million shares were traded which represents a -96.04% decline from the average session volume which is 0.6 million shares. WTER had ended its last session trading at $0.96. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 WTER 52-week low price stands at $0.40 while its 52-week high price is $2.80.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The The Alkaline Water Company Inc. generated 4.17 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -14.29%. The Alkaline Water Company Inc. has the potential to record -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.50. It started the day trading at $0.74 and traded between $0.6663 and $0.67 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AHT’s 50-day SMA is 0.7690 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.2547. The stock has a high of $5.18 for the year while the low is $0.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.75%, as 2.09M WTER shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.15% of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.78 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.58%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -73.97% over the past 90 days while it lost -75.41% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more AHT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.90% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -207,840 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,722,942 shares of AHT, with a total valuation of $8,814,258. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile sold more AHT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,777,150 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. shares by 0.44% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,539,722 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -28,990 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. which are valued at $5,375,651. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 54,192 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,160,209 shares and is now valued at $2,597,692. Following these latest developments, around 4.50% of Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.