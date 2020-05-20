Is A Downturn Overdue? Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU), Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)?

The shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Jaffray in its latest research note that was published on December 03, 2019. Piper Jaffray wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Niu Technologies, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on November 29, 2018, to Buy the NIU stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on November 13, 2018. That day the Citigroup set price target on the stock to $17.60.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $84.48. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 98.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is 4.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 78.45.

The shares of the company added by 13.73% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.33 while ending the day at $10.60. During the trading session, a total of 0.55 million shares were traded which represents a -215.65% decline from the average session volume which is 0.17 million shares. NIU had ended its last session trading at $9.32. Niu Technologies debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.27, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 NIU 52-week low price stands at $5.33 while its 52-week high price is $10.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.05 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Niu Technologies generated 72.05 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 300.0%. Niu Technologies has the potential to record 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.50. BMO Capital Markets also rated ESRT as Downgrade on March 12, 2020, with its price target of $9 suggesting that ESRT could surge by 33.81% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.40/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.54% to reach $10.56/share. It started the day trading at $7.41 and traded between $6.99 and $6.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ESRT’s 50-day SMA is 8.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.43. The stock has a high of $15.96 for the year while the low is $6.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.76 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 17.14%, as 4.40M NIU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.52% of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 26.88, while the P/B ratio is 1.11. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.51M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.80% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ESRT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.77% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -185,064 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,709,476 shares of ESRT, with a total valuation of $198,211,219. Cohen & Steers Capital Management… meanwhile bought more ESRT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $179,352,472 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Empire State Realty Trust Inc. shares by 0.33% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,692,957 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -25,461 shares of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. which are valued at $64,313,121. In the same vein, Southeastern Asset Management, In… decreased its Empire State Realty Trust Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,932,094 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,932,094 shares and is now valued at $57,952,306. Following these latest developments, around 0.07% of Empire State Realty Trust Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.