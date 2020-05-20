Is A Downturn Overdue? Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA), Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI)?

The shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:LOMA) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on May 12, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on August 14, 2019. Morgan Stanley was of a view that LOMA is Overweight in its latest report on May 30, 2018. UBS thinks that LOMA is worth Sell rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $7.52. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.16% from its 52-Week high price while it is -64.73% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 69.45.

The shares of the company added by 10.44% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.04 while ending the day at $4.55. During the trading session, a total of 0.84 million shares were traded which represents a -96.21% decline from the average session volume which is 0.43 million shares. LOMA had ended its last session trading at $4.12. LOMA 52-week low price stands at $3.01 while its 52-week high price is $12.90.

The Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima generated 14.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.15 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -66.67%. Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima has the potential to record 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on April 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Navient Corporation (NASDAQ:NAVI) is now rated as Overweight. It started the day trading at $7.32 and traded between $6.87 and $6.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NAVI’s 50-day SMA is 7.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 11.84. The stock has a high of $15.67 for the year while the low is $4.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 11.38 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.00%, as 12.29M LOMA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.49% of Navient Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.47, while the P/B ratio is 0.67. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.10M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -2.41%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more NAVI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -15.27% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -4,183,939 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,212,227 shares of NAVI, with a total valuation of $176,877,170. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more NAVI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $122,267,602 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Navient Corporation shares by 1.63% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 14,511,075 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -241,050 shares of Navient Corporation which are valued at $110,574,392. In the same vein, Boston Partners Global Investors,… decreased its Navient Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,830,296 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 10,513,904 shares and is now valued at $80,115,948. Following these latest developments, around 2.10% of Navient Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.