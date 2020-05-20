Is A Downturn Overdue? Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT), Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP)?

The shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on April 17, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $3.25 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ceragon Networks Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on November 28, 2018. Needham was of a view that CRNT is Buy in its latest report on June 25, 2018. Needham thinks that CRNT is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.25. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 126.26% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 58.50.

The shares of the company added by 4.19% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.11 while ending the day at $2.24. During the trading session, a total of 0.62 million shares were traded which represents a 8.38% incline from the average session volume which is 0.68 million shares. CRNT had ended its last session trading at $2.15. Ceragon Networks Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.22, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 CRNT 52-week low price stands at $0.99 while its 52-week high price is $3.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Ceragon Networks Ltd. generated 44.12 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 122.22%. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has the potential to record -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on May 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ:ADMP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.50. It started the day trading at $0.501 and traded between $0.4525 and $0.47 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ADMP’s 50-day SMA is 0.4113 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.6618. The stock has a high of $1.88 for the year while the low is $0.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.24%, as 1.84M CRNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.52% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.36M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.35 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -31.70% over the past 90 days while it lost -45.34% over the last six months.

Anson Funds Management LP meanwhile bought more ADMP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,566,788 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares by 0.60% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 1,868,371 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -11,350 shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation which are valued at $971,553. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 20,308 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,467,436 shares and is now valued at $763,067. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.