Expensive Market, What To Buy? Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF), 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

The shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Credit Suisse in its latest research note that was published on April 15, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $4.50 price target. Credit Suisse wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on March 30, 2020, to Neutral the CLF stock while also putting a $4 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Citigroup Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on October 01, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 13. JP Morgan was of a view that CLF is Neutral in its latest report on September 23, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that CLF is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 26, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 14.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 75.29% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.06% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.16.

The shares of the company added by 4.77% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.34 while ending the day at $4.61. During the trading session, a total of 15.64 million shares were traded which represents a -10.11% decline from the average session volume which is 14.2 million shares. CLF had ended its last session trading at $4.40. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CLF 52-week low price stands at $2.63 while its 52-week high price is $11.54.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. generated 186.9 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -1475.0%. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has the potential to record -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 21, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that 21Vianet Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $17.80. Jefferies also rated VNET as Initiated on October 03, 2018, with its price target of $14.20 suggesting that VNET could surge by 29.12% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.85/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.73% to reach $21.46/share. It started the day trading at $16.53 and traded between $14.73 and $15.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that VNET’s 50-day SMA is 14.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 10.41. The stock has a high of $17.62 for the year while the low is $6.31. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 829380.87 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.08%, as 671,135 CLF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.81% of 21Vianet Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 910.86K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.36%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.96% over the past 90 days while it gained 88.48% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The FIL Investment Management (Hong K… sold more VNET shares, decreasing its portfolio by -5.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The FIL Investment Management (Hong K… selling -405,003 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,402,054 shares of VNET, with a total valuation of $95,838,748. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC meanwhile sold more VNET shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $90,813,230 worth of shares.

Similarly, Temasek Holdings Pte Ltd. (Invest… decreased its 21Vianet Group Inc. shares by 61.44% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 4,155,893 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -6,622,111 shares of 21Vianet Group Inc. which are valued at $62,213,718. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its 21Vianet Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 113,488 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,928,362 shares and is now valued at $43,837,579. Following these latest developments, around 1.70% of 21Vianet Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.