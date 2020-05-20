Expensive Market, What To Buy? Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS), 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

The shares of Aqua Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Alliance Global Partners in its latest research note that was published on December 03, 2019. Alliance Global Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Aqua Metals Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Euro Pacific Capital advised investors in its research note published on February 14, 2018, to Buy the AQMS stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Rodman & Renshaw Markets when it published its report on June 22, 2017. That day the Rodman & Renshaw set price target on the stock to $25. The stock was given Outperform rating by Oppenheimer in its report released on March 13, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 34. National Securities was of a view that AQMS is Buy in its latest report on February 16, 2017. Oppenheimer thinks that AQMS is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 156.06% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.76% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.77.

The shares of the company added by 5.64% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.81 while ending the day at $0.85. During the trading session, a total of 0.63 million shares were traded which represents a -37.32% decline from the average session volume which is 0.46 million shares. AQMS had ended its last session trading at $0.80. Aqua Metals Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.19, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.60 AQMS 52-week low price stands at $0.33 while its 52-week high price is $2.21.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.07 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Aqua Metals Inc. generated 6.39 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.20 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -128.57%. Aqua Metals Inc. has the potential to record -0.30 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at B. Riley FBR published a research note on March 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that 8×8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.17/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.47% to reach $22.60/share. It started the day trading at $16.14 and traded between $14.78 and $14.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EGHT’s 50-day SMA is 16.00 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.41. The stock has a high of $26.67 for the year while the low is $10.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 22.15 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -5.06%, as 21.03M AQMS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.03% of 8×8 Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.22M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -27.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.29% over the past 90 days while it lost -28.47% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more EGHT shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -190,629 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,859,632 shares of EGHT, with a total valuation of $235,059,359. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more EGHT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $175,801,865 worth of shares.

Similarly, Sylebra Capital Ltd. increased its 8×8 Inc. shares by 14.92% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,114,579 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 664,154 shares of 8×8 Inc. which are valued at $86,743,260. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of 8×8 Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.