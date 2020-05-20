Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY): A Stocks With Stellar Fundamentals?

Century Casinos Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) has a beta of 2.56. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.92, with weekly volatility at 11.75% and ATR at 0.39. The CNTY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.01 and a $10.41 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.03% on 05/19/20. The shares fell to a low of $3.91 before closing at $4.24. Intraday shares traded counted 0.82 million, which was -6.36% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 772.42K. CNTY’s previous close was $4.12 while the outstanding shares total 29.48M.

Investors have identified the Resorts & Casinos company Century Casinos Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $119.77 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CNTY, the company has in raw cash 54.75 million on their books with 7.39 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 79366000 million total, with 56570000 million as their total liabilities.

CNTY were able to record -5.26 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 9.36 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 18.78 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Century Casinos Inc. (CNTY)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Century Casinos Inc. recorded a total of 67.23 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 32.91% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 21.27%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 35.81 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 31.43 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 29.48M with the revenue now reading -0.69 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.03 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.65 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CNTY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CNTY attractive?

In related news, Senior VP Operations, STROHRIEGEL NIKOLAUS bought 3,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 24. The purchase was performed at an average price of 2.80, for a total value of 10,402. As the purchase deal closes, the Vice Chairman/Co CEO/President, HOETZINGER PETER now bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 337,500. Also, Director, CORBACI DINAH sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Sep 17. The shares were cost at an average price of 8.56 per share, with a total market value of 119,840. Following this completion of disposal, the Vice President – Controller, Wright Timothy Allen now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 44,950. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.