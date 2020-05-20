Analysts Turn Mixed On Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY), LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM)

The shares of Workday Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Cleveland Research in its latest research note that was published on May 18, 2020. Cleveland Research wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Workday Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Rosenblatt advised investors in its research note published on May 05, 2020, to Sell the WDAY stock while also putting a $110 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on April 24, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $160. The stock was given Overweight rating by Morgan Stanley in its report released on April 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 170. Monness Crespi & Hardt was of a view that WDAY is Buy in its latest report on March 31, 2020. Societe Generale thinks that WDAY is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 14 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $171.18. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 46.10% from its 52-Week high price while it is -30.60% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.62.

The shares of the company added by 4.56% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $151.70 while ending the day at $157.42. During the trading session, a total of 3.75 million shares were traded which represents a -32.95% decline from the average session volume which is 2.82 million shares. WDAY had ended its last session trading at $150.56. Workday Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 WDAY 52-week low price stands at $107.75 while its 52-week high price is $226.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.45 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Workday Inc. generated 731.14 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.31 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 42.22%. Workday Inc. has the potential to record -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on April 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that LATAM Airlines Group S.A. (NYSE:LTM) is now rated as Underweight. It started the day trading at $3.10 and traded between $2.62 and $2.63 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LTM’s 50-day SMA is 3.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 8.12. The stock has a high of $12.15 for the year while the low is $1.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.94 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.70%, as 3.97M WDAY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.36% of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.38, while the P/B ratio is 0.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.97M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.40%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -69.63% over the past 90 days while it lost -76.09% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more LTM shares, decreasing its portfolio by -23.09% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -905,812 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,016,858 shares of LTM, with a total valuation of $11,464,060. AFP ProVida SA (Investment Manage… meanwhile sold more LTM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,882,283 worth of shares.

Similarly, Millennium Management LLC increased its LATAM Airlines Group S.A. shares by 135.54% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,013,264 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 583,073 shares of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. which are valued at $3,850,403. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its LATAM Airlines Group S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 145,886 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 779,822 shares and is now valued at $2,963,324. Following these latest developments, around 94.30% of LATAM Airlines Group S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.