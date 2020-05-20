Analysts Turn Mixed On NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN), Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI)

The shares of NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE:NPTN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Rosenblatt in its latest research note that was published on April 24, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $9 price target. Rosenblatt wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NeoPhotonics Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on April 14, 2020, to Overweight the NPTN stock while also putting a $11 price target. The stock had earned Overweight rating from Piper Sandler Markets when it published its report on March 30, 2020. That day the Piper Sandler set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on February 28, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. Needham was of a view that NPTN is Buy in its latest report on January 22, 2020. B. Riley FBR thinks that NPTN is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 6.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $12.05. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 132.44% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.82% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.31.

The shares of the company added by 5.26% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $7.57 while ending the day at $7.81. During the trading session, a total of 2.19 million shares were traded which represents a -104.39% decline from the average session volume which is 1.07 million shares. NPTN had ended its last session trading at $7.42. NeoPhotonics Corporation currently has a market cap of $432.44 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 137.02, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.13, with a beta of 1.59. NeoPhotonics Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 NPTN 52-week low price stands at $3.36 while its 52-week high price is $9.99.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.12 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NeoPhotonics Corporation generated 101.84 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 166.67%. NeoPhotonics Corporation has the potential to record 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering published a research note on July 02, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Frank’s International N.V. (NYSE:FI) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $2.13 and traded between $1.955 and $1.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FI’s 50-day SMA is 2.3526 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.0463. The stock has a high of $6.53 for the year while the low is $1.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.57 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.10%, as 1.36M NPTN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.40% of Frank’s International N.V. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 769.46K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.77 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.91%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.15% over the past 90 days while it lost -63.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more FI shares, increasing its portfolio by 34.67% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 7,051,387 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,387,336 shares of FI, with a total valuation of $66,551,226. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Manageme… meanwhile bought more FI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $54,002,634 worth of shares.

Similarly, Mensarius AG decreased its Frank’s International N.V. shares by 2.34% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,265,827 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -174,083 shares of Frank’s International N.V. which are valued at $17,655,960. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … decreased its Frank’s International N.V. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,986,853 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 6,980,665 shares and is now valued at $16,963,016. Following these latest developments, around 2.80% of Frank’s International N.V. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.