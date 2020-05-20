Analysts Turn Mixed On Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL), Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $7.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -59.68% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.32.

The shares of the company added by 4.17% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.43 while ending the day at $1.50. During the trading session, a total of 0.72 million shares were traded which represents a -283.72% decline from the average session volume which is 0.19 million shares. HIL had ended its last session trading at $1.44. Hill International Inc. currently has a market cap of $77.28 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 8.77, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.35, with a beta of 2.07. Hill International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.00 HIL 52-week low price stands at $1.08 while its 52-week high price is $3.72.

The Hill International Inc. generated 19.57 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on October 23, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RTTR) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.50. It started the day trading at $0.602 and traded between $0.4802 and $0.52 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RTTR’s 50-day SMA is 0.3489 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.3790. The stock has a high of $1.27 for the year while the low is $0.15. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 754614.29 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.65%, as 902,896 HIL shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.25% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 18.00M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.12%. Looking further, the stock has raised 173.01% over the past 90 days while it gained 158.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Virtu Financial BD LLC bought more RTTR shares, increasing its portfolio by 112.50% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Virtu Financial BD LLC purchasing 78,928 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 149,088 shares of RTTR, with a total valuation of $48,305.

Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Ritter Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.