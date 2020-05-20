Analysts Turn Mixed On Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC), Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

The shares of Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE:CGC) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on April 16, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $15.60 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Canopy Growth Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Cantor Fitzgerald Markets when it published its report on December 12, 2019. That day the Cantor Fitzgerald set price target on the stock to $27. Alliance Global Partners was of a view that CGC is Neutral in its latest report on November 15, 2019. Cantor Fitzgerald thinks that CGC is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 11 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 8 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $21.16. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 92.22% from its 52-Week high price while it is -63.17% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 64.16.

The shares of the company added by 6.00% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $15.82 while ending the day at $17.30. During the trading session, a total of 9.41 million shares were traded which represents a -54.95% decline from the average session volume which is 6.07 million shares. CGC had ended its last session trading at $16.32. CGC 52-week low price stands at $9.00 while its 52-week high price is $46.97.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.27 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Canopy Growth Corporation generated 1.18 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.82 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -148.15%. Canopy Growth Corporation has the potential to record -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley published a research note on May 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Radius Health Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) is now rated as Equal-Weight. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. It started the day trading at $14.13 and traded between $12.73 and $12.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RDUS’s 50-day SMA is 13.99 while its 200-day SMA stands at 20.84. The stock has a high of $29.97 for the year while the low is $10.32. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 8.30%, as 6.39M CGC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.83% of Radius Health Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 677.42K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 9.43 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.66%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.71% over the past 90 days while it lost -46.74% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Bellevue Asset Management AG bought more RDUS shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.59% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Bellevue Asset Management AG purchasing 41,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,983,385 shares of RDUS, with a total valuation of $109,569,311. T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… meanwhile sold more RDUS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $86,383,382 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Radius Health Inc. shares by 22.34% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,812,516 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 878,880 shares of Radius Health Inc. which are valued at $75,508,376. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Radius Health Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 3,644 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,184,494 shares and is now valued at $65,654,711. Following these latest developments, around 15.40% of Radius Health Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.