Analysts Turn Mixed On Ascena Retail Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA), Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

The shares of Ascena Retail Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNA) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by Telsey Advisory Group in its latest research note that was published on June 11, 2019. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $1 price target. Telsey Advisory Group wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Ascena Retail Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Telsey Advisory Group Markets when it published its report on December 11, 2018. That day the Telsey Advisory Group set price target on the stock to $4. The stock was given Neutral rating by B. Riley FBR Inc. in its report released on March 06, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 2. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that ASNA is Neutral in its latest report on December 05, 2017. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that ASNA is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 06, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 2.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $20.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -94.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.21.

The shares of the company added by 13.51% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1.055 while ending the day at $1.26. During the trading session, a total of 1.22 million shares were traded which represents a -140.47% decline from the average session volume which is 0.51 million shares. ASNA had ended its last session trading at $1.11. Ascena Retail Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 16.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 ASNA 52-week low price stands at $0.91 while its 52-week high price is $24.80.

The Ascena Retail Group Inc. generated 373.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.26 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 146.15%.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on January 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $8.63/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.56% to reach $12.57/share. It started the day trading at $8.66 and traded between $7.52 and $8.15 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BVN’s 50-day SMA is 7.58 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.55. The stock has a high of $17.85 for the year while the low is $5.12. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.99 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.15%, as 2.69M ASNA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.46% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.12M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -34.27% over the past 90 days while it lost -44.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. sold more BVN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -7.23% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. selling -2,037,634 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,159,981 shares of BVN, with a total valuation of $195,938,258. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile sold more BVN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $120,359,424 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares by 58.72% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,828,894 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,006,184 shares of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. which are valued at $81,108,416. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 704,407 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 8,085,966 shares and is now valued at $60,563,885. Following these latest developments, around 37.20% of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.