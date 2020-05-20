Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC), Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

The shares of SmileDirectClub Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) has been pegged with a rating of Underperform by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on May 14, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $7 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of SmileDirectClub Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on April 07, 2020, to Sell the SDC stock while also putting a $3 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on March 02, 2020. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given Hold rating by Jefferies in its report released on February 26, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Wolfe Research was of a view that SDC is Underperform in its latest report on January 09, 2020. Craig Hallum thinks that SDC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 06, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 20.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.05. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 96.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -66.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.97.

The shares of the company added by 5.92% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $6.80 while ending the day at $7.16. During the trading session, a total of 9.3 million shares were traded which represents a 6.58% incline from the average session volume which is 9.96 million shares. SDC had ended its last session trading at $6.76. SmileDirectClub Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.63, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.80 SDC 52-week low price stands at $3.64 while its 52-week high price is $21.10.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.28 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The SmileDirectClub Inc. generated 224.43 million in revenue during the last quarter. SmileDirectClub Inc. has the potential to record -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at HSBC Securities published a research note on May 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Banco Santander S.A. (NYSE:SAN) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $1.99 and traded between $1.94 and $1.95 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SAN’s 50-day SMA is 2.2574 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.5554. The stock has a high of $4.74 for the year while the low is $1.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.18 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 14.16%, as 9.34M SDC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.06% of Banco Santander S.A. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.93, while the P/B ratio is 0.31. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.48M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.89 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -3.47%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.24% over the past 90 days while it lost -50.26% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fisher Asset Management LLC bought more SAN shares, increasing its portfolio by 2.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fisher Asset Management LLC purchasing 2,376,909 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 114,238,524 shares of SAN, with a total valuation of $247,897,597. Macquarie Investment Management B… meanwhile bought more SAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $42,679,282 worth of shares.

Similarly, Northern Trust Investments, Inc.(… increased its Banco Santander S.A. shares by 9.22% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,934,639 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,344,764 shares of Banco Santander S.A. which are valued at $34,578,167. In the same vein, Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd. increased its Banco Santander S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,698,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 14,057,883 shares and is now valued at $30,505,606. Following these latest developments, around 21.00% of Banco Santander S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.