Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO), Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB)

The shares of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ:SIMO) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Craig Hallum advised investors in its research note published on March 17, 2020, to Buy the SIMO stock while also putting a $50 price target. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on February 25, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $40. The stock was given Outperform rating by Cowen in its report released on February 10, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 56. Summit Insights was of a view that SIMO is Hold in its latest report on February 07, 2020. Nomura thinks that SIMO is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $52.76. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 85.24% from its 52-Week high price while it is -6.69% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 71.91.

The shares of the company added by 8.51% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $46.57 while ending the day at $49.49. During the trading session, a total of 1.4 million shares were traded which represents a -289.75% decline from the average session volume which is 0.36 million shares. SIMO had ended its last session trading at $45.61. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation currently has a market cap of $1.84 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 21.47, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.07, with a beta of 1.24. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.70 SIMO 52-week low price stands at $26.72 while its 52-week high price is $53.04.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.74 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Silicon Motion Technology Corporation generated 344.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. Silicon Motion Technology Corporation has the potential to record 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray published a research note on December 11, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) is now rated as Neutral. Maxim Group also rated PBPB as Reiterated on November 05, 2019, with its price target of $5 suggesting that PBPB could surge by 30.0% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.24/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.25% to reach $3.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.32 and traded between $2.06 and $2.10 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PBPB’s 50-day SMA is 2.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.09. The stock has a high of $6.00 for the year while the low is $1.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.43 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.18%, as 1.37M SIMO shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.54% of Potbelly Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 332.68K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.12 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -28.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -58.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC sold more PBPB shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.35% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC selling -63,405 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,827,095 shares of PBPB, with a total valuation of $6,303,478. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more PBPB shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,390,956 worth of shares.

Similarly, Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. increased its Potbelly Corporation shares by 17.55% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,522,273 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 227,251 shares of Potbelly Corporation which are valued at $5,251,842. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Potbelly Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 31,317 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,488,749 shares and is now valued at $5,136,184. Following these latest developments, around 1.60% of Potbelly Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.