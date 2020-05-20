Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA), Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. (AMEX:LCTX)

The shares of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Canaccord Genuity in its latest research note that was published on January 15, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $8 price target. Canaccord Genuity wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $8.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 143.90% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 72.77.

The shares of the company added by 12.61% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $4.63 while ending the day at $5.00. During the trading session, a total of 1.01 million shares were traded which represents a -221.78% decline from the average session volume which is 0.31 million shares. RADA had ended its last session trading at $4.44. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.90 RADA 52-week low price stands at $2.05 while its 52-week high price is $7.00.

The RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. generated 14.13 million in revenue during the last quarter.

It started the day trading at $0.98 and traded between $0.90 and $0.93 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LCTX’s 50-day SMA is 0.8004 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.9095. The stock has a high of $1.67 for the year while the low is $0.53. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 3.10%, as 7.77M RADA shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.51% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 688.23K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.29 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -37.71% over the past 90 days while it gained 7.40% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Broadwood Capital, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 34,005,379 shares of LCTX, with a total valuation of $28,904,572. Greenway Partners LP meanwhile sold more LCTX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,640,577 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares by 0.46% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,625,946 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 30,489 shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. which are valued at $5,632,054. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 11,052 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,361,191 shares and is now valued at $4,557,012. Following these latest developments, around 3.70% of Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.