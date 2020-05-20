Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT), Seneca Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCA)

The shares of Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on December 05, 2019. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Qutoutiao Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on April 16, 2019, to Buy the QTT stock while also putting a $14 price target. The stock had earned Sector Weight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on March 06, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that QTT is Neutral in its latest report on October 18, 2018. KeyBanc Capital Mkts thinks that QTT is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $28.56. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 23.18% from its 52-Week high price while it is -58.63% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.93.

The shares of the company added by 7.54% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.51 while ending the day at $2.71. During the trading session, a total of 1.25 million shares were traded which represents a 37.47% incline from the average session volume which is 2.0 million shares. QTT had ended its last session trading at $2.52. QTT 52-week low price stands at $2.20 while its 52-week high price is $6.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.31 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Qutoutiao Inc. generated 53.96 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.49 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -35.48%. Qutoutiao Inc. has the potential to record -0.50 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.878 and traded between $0.8205 and $0.84 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SNCA’s 50-day SMA is 0.7140 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.1418. The stock has a high of $9.89 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20563.35 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -55.80%, as 9,089 QTT shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 525.45K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -8.21% over the past 90 days while it lost -8.80% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Renaissance Technologies LLC bought more SNCA shares, increasing its portfolio by 43.53% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Renaissance Technologies LLC purchasing 112,684 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 371,568 shares of SNCA, with a total valuation of $262,699. Sabby Capital LLC meanwhile sold more SNCA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $81,525 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 4.21% of Seneca Biopharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.