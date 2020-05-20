Analysts Have Mixed Ratings On Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG), Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

The shares of Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by FBR & Co. in its latest research note that was published on July 11, 2017. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $3 price target. FBR & Co. wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Destination XL Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wunderlich advised investors in its research note published on August 02, 2016, to Buy the DXLG stock while also putting a $6.50 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Lake Street Markets when it published its report on March 21, 2016. That day the Lake Street set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given Buy rating by CRT Capital in its report released on December 18, 2014, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 6. Brean Capital was of a view that DXLG is Buy in its latest report on November 07, 2014. Canaccord Genuity thinks that DXLG is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 14, 2014 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 8.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $3.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -79.30% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.56.

The shares of the company added by 5.13% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.3875 while ending the day at $0.41. During the trading session, a total of 1.61 million shares were traded which represents a -443.63% decline from the average session volume which is 0.3 million shares. DXLG had ended its last session trading at $0.39. Destination XL Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.93, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.20 DXLG 52-week low price stands at $0.22 while its 52-week high price is $1.98.

The Destination XL Group Inc. generated 4.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -150.0%. Destination XL Group Inc. has the potential to record -0.10 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Jefferies published a research note on May 04, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) is now rated as Hold. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.56/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.37% to reach $17.86/share. It started the day trading at $12.78 and traded between $12.25 and $12.29 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TS's 50-day SMA is 12.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.15. The stock has a high of $27.93 for the year while the low is $9.10. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.37%, as 2.07M shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.89% of Tenaris S.A. shares were sold short. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 2.59M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -5.61%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -40.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -43.86% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… bought more TS shares, increasing its portfolio by 55.93% during the last quarter. This move now sees The T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… purchasing 5,331,178 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 14,863,019 shares of TS, with a total valuation of $203,326,100. T. Rowe Price International Ltd. meanwhile bought more TS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $124,743,419 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Tenaris S.A. shares by 12.99% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 8,758,448 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,006,648 shares of Tenaris S.A. which are valued at $119,815,569. In the same vein, Harding Loevner LP increased its Tenaris S.A. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 121,886 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,091,599 shares and is now valued at $97,013,074. Following these latest developments, around 60.60% of Tenaris S.A. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.