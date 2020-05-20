2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: ShiftPixy Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY), Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 201.87% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.94% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 73.80.

The shares of the company added by 51.64% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $9.64 while ending the day at $9.69. During the trading session, a total of 39.69 million shares were traded which represents a -9163.78% decline from the average session volume which is 0.43 million shares. PIXY had ended its last session trading at $6.39. PIXY 52-week low price stands at $3.21 while its 52-week high price is $31.20.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.86 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The ShiftPixy Inc. generated 0.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$6.00 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -25.87%. ShiftPixy Inc. has the potential to record -13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $0.7115 and traded between $0.6533 and $0.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CTRM’s 50-day SMA is 0.6485 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.9396. The stock has a high of $9.60 for the year while the low is $0.48. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10815.99 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 932.24%, as 111,647 PIXY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.40% of Castor Maritime Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 2.12, while the P/B ratio is 0.17. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.35%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -44.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -74.85% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 16.18% of Castor Maritime Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.