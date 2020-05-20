2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI), BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

The shares of Qiwi plc (NASDAQ:QIWI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on November 25, 2019. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Qiwi plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on May 16, 2019, to Overweight the QIWI stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on February 13, 2019. Citigroup was of a view that QIWI is Neutral in its latest report on July 26, 2017. JP Morgan thinks that QIWI is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 10, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1661.32. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 65.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -43.64% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 63.74.

The shares of the company added by 8.30% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $13.06 while ending the day at $14.23. During the trading session, a total of 0.79 million shares were traded which represents a -134.92% decline from the average session volume which is 0.34 million shares. QIWI had ended its last session trading at $13.14. Qiwi plc currently has a market cap of $871.45 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.45, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 39.56, with a beta of 1.22. Qiwi plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.89, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 QIWI 52-week low price stands at $8.62 while its 52-week high price is $25.25.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.30 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Qiwi plc generated 652.57 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -36.67%. Qiwi plc has the potential to record 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that BGC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) is now rated as Mkt Perform. It started the day trading at $2.7799 and traded between $2.615 and $2.62 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BGCP’s 50-day SMA is 2.84 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.84. The stock has a high of $6.14 for the year while the low is $2.07. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.41 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.49%, as 7.85M QIWI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.75% of BGC Partners Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 124.76, while the P/B ratio is 1.42. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.52M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.74 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 1.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -52.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more BGCP shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 367,101 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 27,020,429 shares of BGCP, with a total valuation of $83,628,228. Point72 Asset Management LP meanwhile bought more BGCP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $47,795,373 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cardinal Capital Management LLC increased its BGC Partners Inc. shares by 2.19% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 15,257,944 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 327,641 shares of BGC Partners Inc. which are valued at $47,223,337. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its BGC Partners Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 342,195 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,384,307 shares and is now valued at $35,234,430. Following these latest developments, around 8.19% of BGC Partners Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.