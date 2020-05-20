2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP), Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

The shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Robert W. Baird in its latest research note that was published on May 19, 2020. The Real Estate company has also assigned a $32 price target. Robert W. Baird wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of MGM Growth Properties LLC, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on April 07, 2020, to Buy the MGP stock while also putting a $26 price target. The stock had earned Sector Perform rating from Scotiabank Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. The stock was given Outperform rating by Evercore ISI in its report released on February 18, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 37. Robert W. Baird was of a view that MGP is Neutral in its latest report on January 15, 2020. Citigroup thinks that MGP is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $30.03. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 120.91% from its 52-Week high price while it is -26.53% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 62.92.

The shares of the company added by 4.38% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $25.16 while ending the day at $25.25. During the trading session, a total of 2.51 million shares were traded which represents a 6.28% incline from the average session volume which is 2.68 million shares. MGP had ended its last session trading at $24.19. MGM Growth Properties LLC currently has a market cap of $11.63 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 77.22, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 9.93, with a beta of 0.76. MGP 52-week low price stands at $11.43 while its 52-week high price is $34.37.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.56 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.36%. MGM Growth Properties LLC has the potential to record 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Tudor Pickering published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) is now rated as Hold. It started the day trading at $1.50 and traded between $1.37 and $1.41 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CPG’s 50-day SMA is 1.0170 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.0254. The stock has a high of $4.84 for the year while the low is $0.51. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 30.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -40.63%, as 18.14M MGP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.43% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 7.05 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -56.75% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.93% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC sold more CPG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.94% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Franklin Mutual Advisers LLC selling -347,804 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 36,698,865 shares of CPG, with a total valuation of $51,011,422. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CPG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $21,861,912 worth of shares.

Similarly, Lincluden Investment Management L… increased its Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares by 0.26% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 10,965,494 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 28,968 shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. which are valued at $15,242,037. In the same vein, Connor, Clark & Lunn Investment M… increased its Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 6,736,465 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,141,062 shares and is now valued at $12,706,076. Following these latest developments, around 0.05% of Crescent Point Energy Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.