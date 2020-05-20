2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Eastman Kodak Company (NYSE:KODK), WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $1.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 82.00% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 60.58.

The shares of the company added by 11.89% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $2.40 while ending the day at $2.73. During the trading session, a total of 0.56 million shares were traded which represents a -95.24% decline from the average session volume which is 0.28 million shares. KODK had ended its last session trading at $2.44. KODK 52-week low price stands at $1.50 while its 52-week high price is $4.78.

The Eastman Kodak Company generated 217.0 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on January 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that WESCO International Inc. (NYSE:WCC) is now rated as Outperform. Oppenheimer also rated WCC as Upgrade on January 07, 2020, with its price target of $74 suggesting that WCC could surge by 40.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.10/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.73% to reach $44.25/share. It started the day trading at $28.14 and traded between $26.07 and $26.49 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WCC’s 50-day SMA is 24.31 while its 200-day SMA stands at 43.26. The stock has a high of $61.32 for the year while the low is $13.52. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 7.21%, as 3.80M KODK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.61% of WESCO International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.25, while the P/B ratio is 0.50. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.14M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.48%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.86% over the past 90 days while it lost -51.04% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WCC shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 178,729 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,119,410 shares of WCC, with a total valuation of $106,569,137. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more WCC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $88,298,009 worth of shares.

Similarly, Diamond Hill Capital Management, … increased its WESCO International Inc. shares by 61.01% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,134,658 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 808,844 shares of WESCO International Inc. which are valued at $55,223,602. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its WESCO International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 114,911 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,091,350 shares and is now valued at $54,103,225. Following these latest developments, around 0.60% of WESCO International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.