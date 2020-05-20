2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: BIO-key International Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI), SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $2.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 110.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -71.46% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.69.

The shares of the company added by 5.65% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $0.6611 while ending the day at $0.74. During the trading session, a total of 1.65 million shares were traded which represents a 25.87% incline from the average session volume which is 2.23 million shares. BKYI had ended its last session trading at $0.70. BKYI 52-week low price stands at $0.35 while its 52-week high price is $2.58.

The BIO-key International Inc. generated 0.08 million in revenue during the last quarter.

Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities published a research note on June 21, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $17. It started the day trading at $1.58 and traded between $1.36 and $1.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SD’s 50-day SMA is 1.3039 while its 200-day SMA stands at 3.3488. The stock has a high of $8.93 for the year while the low is $0.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.88 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -24.02%, as 1.43M BKYI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.11% of SandRidge Energy Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 616.87K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.32 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -13.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -38.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -59.89% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Icahn Associates Holding LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 4,818,832 shares of SD, with a total valuation of $9,589,476. Cannell Capital LLC meanwhile bought more SD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,372,737 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its SandRidge Energy Inc. shares by 0.24% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,088,580 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,903 shares of SandRidge Energy Inc. which are valued at $4,156,274. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of SandRidge Energy Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.