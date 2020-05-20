2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX), SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN)

The shares of Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Piper Sandler in its latest research note that was published on May 19, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $160 price target. Piper Sandler wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alteryx Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on April 23, 2020, to Underweight the AYX stock while also putting a $88 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Needham Markets when it published its report on February 14, 2020. That day the Needham set price target on the stock to $167. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Jaffray in its report released on November 26, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 112. BofA/Merrill was of a view that AYX is Buy in its latest report on November 01, 2019. Wedbush thinks that AYX is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 135.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $133.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 82.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -14.10% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 65.32.

The shares of the company added by 6.65% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $134.13 while ending the day at $137.53. During the trading session, a total of 2.38 million shares were traded which represents a -4.49% decline from the average session volume which is 2.28 million shares. AYX had ended its last session trading at $128.96. Alteryx Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.66, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.10 AYX 52-week low price stands at $75.17 while its 52-week high price is $160.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.27 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Alteryx Inc. generated 228.02 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.51 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 85.19%. Alteryx Inc. has the potential to record -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ:SPTN) is now rated as Equal Weight. BMO Capital Markets also rated SPTN as Upgrade on March 18, 2020, with its price target of $14 suggesting that SPTN could surge by 1.44% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $18.43/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.33% to reach $17.33/share. It started the day trading at $18.49 and traded between $16.945 and $17.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPTN’s 50-day SMA is 15.04 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.19. The stock has a high of $19.48 for the year while the low is $8.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.8 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 5.67%, as 1.90M AYX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.44% of SpartanNash Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 104.79, while the P/B ratio is 0.88. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 547.45K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.47 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -7.68%. Looking further, the stock has raised 28.13% over the past 90 days while it gained 34.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more SPTN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.79% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -97,328 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,340,826 shares of SPTN, with a total valuation of $91,595,166. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more SPTN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $52,491,948 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. increased its SpartanNash Company shares by 1.95% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,507,724 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 48,061 shares of SpartanNash Company which are valued at $43,007,467. In the same vein, LSV Asset Management increased its SpartanNash Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 22,600 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 1,639,697 shares and is now valued at $28,120,804. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of SpartanNash Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.