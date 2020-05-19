Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC), Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

The shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by MKM Partners in its latest research note that was published on May 04, 2020. The Energy company has also assigned a $6 price target. MKM Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Range Resources Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Hold rating from Stifel Markets when it published its report on March 31, 2020. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that RRC is Sector Perform in its latest report on March 16, 2020. Credit Suisse thinks that RRC is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 5 have recommended investors to sell it, 19 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $4.68. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 253.42% from its 52-Week high price while it is -41.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.15.

The shares of the company added by 15.89% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.08 while ending the day at $5.69. During the trading session, a total of 10.63 million shares were traded which represents a 25.92% incline from the average session volume which is 14.35 million shares. RRC had ended its last session trading at $4.91. Range Resources Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.29, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 RRC 52-week low price stands at $1.61 while its 52-week high price is $9.65.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.04 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Range Resources Corporation generated 0.53 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.08 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 50.0%. Range Resources Corporation has the potential to record -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $1.75 and traded between $1.52 and $1.70 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TYME’s 50-day SMA is 1.1962 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.2765. The stock has a high of $2.04 for the year while the low is $0.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.11 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -7.16%, as 4.74M RRC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.68% of Tyme Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 385.62K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 12.28 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.57%. Looking further, the stock has raised 31.78% over the past 90 days while it gained 63.46% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more TYME shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.33% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -125,907 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,654,702 shares of TYME, with a total valuation of $5,920,617. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more TYME shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,811,627 worth of shares.

Similarly, Healthcare Value Capital LLC decreased its Tyme Technologies Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,175,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Tyme Technologies Inc. which are valued at $3,523,500. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Tyme Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 30,640 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,412,561 shares and is now valued at $2,288,349. Following these latest developments, around 41.10% of Tyme Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.