Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC), EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

The shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on May 11, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $7 price target. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Outperform rating from CJS Securities Markets when it published its report on March 21, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on March 11, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 20. UBS was of a view that OEC is Buy in its latest report on November 20, 2018. Loop Capital thinks that OEC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 04, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 40.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $11.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 39.80% from its 52-Week high price while it is -62.09% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.98.

The shares of the company added by 17.42% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.57 while ending the day at $8.29. During the trading session, a total of 1.62 million shares were traded which represents a -85.78% decline from the average session volume which is 0.87 million shares. OEC had ended its last session trading at $7.06. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. currently has a market cap of $519.2 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.91, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.60, with a beta of 1.86. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.59, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 OEC 52-week low price stands at $5.93 while its 52-week high price is $21.87.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.43 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. generated 107.54 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -20.93%. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has the potential to record 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on April 22, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $30. Citigroup also rated EPR as Downgrade on April 07, 2020, with its price target of $16 suggesting that EPR could surge by 9.02% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $25.04/share, analysts expect it to surge by 13.94% to reach $31.36/share. It started the day trading at $28.89 and traded between $26.87 and $28.53 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EPR’s 50-day SMA is 25.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 61.17. The stock has a high of $80.75 for the year while the low is $12.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.65 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 19.96%, as 5.58M OEC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.29% of EPR Properties shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 18.68, while the P/B ratio is 0.76. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.26M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.46 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.18%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -59.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -60.82% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more EPR shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.86% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -582,801 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,411,526 shares of EPR, with a total valuation of $335,727,095. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more EPR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $228,722,524 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its EPR Properties shares by 4.80% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,089,851 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 141,558 shares of EPR Properties which are valued at $90,903,416. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its EPR Properties shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,057,661 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,861,783 shares and is now valued at $84,193,656. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of EPR Properties stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.