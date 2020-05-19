Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC), BioPharmX Corporation (AMEX:BPMX)

The shares of Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by ROTH Capital in its latest research note that was published on October 11, 2019. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $1 price target. ROTH Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Intec Pharma Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on March 26, 2018, to Buy the NTEC stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Ladenburg Thalmann Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2018. Oppenheimer was of a view that NTEC is Outperform in its latest report on September 21, 2017. Maxim Group thinks that NTEC is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on September 16, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 9.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 95.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -95.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.55.

The shares of the company added by 19.08% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.2185 while ending the day at $0.26. During the trading session, a total of 23.81 million shares were traded which represents a -513.57% decline from the average session volume which is 3.88 million shares. NTEC had ended its last session trading at $0.22. NTEC 52-week low price stands at $0.13 while its 52-week high price is $5.83.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.08 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Intec Pharma Ltd. generated 10.89 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.10 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -275.0%. Intec Pharma Ltd. has the potential to record -0.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on September 13, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that BioPharmX Corporation (AMEX:BPMX) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $1.50. It started the day trading at $6.30 and traded between $5.47 and $0.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BPMX’s 50-day SMA is 0.3369 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.3668. The stock has a high of $1.30 for the year while the low is $0.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.38%, as 1.09M NTEC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.85% of BioPharmX Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.50 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -9.28%. Looking further, the stock has raised 30.77% over the past 90 days while it gained 93.18% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Barclays Capital, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 121,823 shares of BPMX, with a total valuation of $39,958.

Similarly, Virtu Financial BD LLC decreased its BioPharmX Corporation shares by 36.85% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 63,840 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -37,250 shares of BioPharmX Corporation which are valued at $20,940. In the same vein, UBS Securities LLC decreased its BioPharmX Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 23,388 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 34,821 shares and is now valued at $11,421. Following these latest developments, around 12.00% of BioPharmX Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.