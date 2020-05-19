Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF), Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO)

The shares of Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by SunTrust in its latest research note that was published on March 09, 2020. SunTrust wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Enerplus Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. CapitalOne advised investors in its research note published on September 27, 2019, to Overweight the ERF stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from CapitalOne Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2018. SunTrust was of a view that ERF is Buy in its latest report on June 15, 2018. CIBC thinks that ERF is worth Sector Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.37. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 148.70% from its 52-Week high price while it is -68.15% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.08.

The shares of the company added by 18.18% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $2.59 while ending the day at $2.86. During the trading session, a total of 1.14 million shares were traded which represents a 47.38% incline from the average session volume which is 2.16 million shares. ERF had ended its last session trading at $2.42. Enerplus Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.46, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 ERF 52-week low price stands at $1.15 while its 52-week high price is $8.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.07 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Enerplus Corporation generated 105.95 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.11 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -285.71%. Enerplus Corporation has the potential to record 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on April 14, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $9. It started the day trading at $2.29 and traded between $1.911 and $2.16 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that MITO’s 50-day SMA is 1.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.29. The stock has a high of $14.41 for the year while the low is $0.90. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17960.87 shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 112.64%, as 38,192 ERF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.68% of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 646.80K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -4.00% over the past 90 days while it lost -72.06% over the last six months.