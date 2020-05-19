Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN), Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX)

The shares of Cedar Fair L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on April 28, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $30 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cedar Fair L.P., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on August 22, 2019. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $64. The stock was given Buy rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on March 28, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 60. Macquarie was of a view that FUN is Outperform in its latest report on February 15, 2019. Stifel thinks that FUN is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 02, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 62.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 6 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $33.38. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 121.77% from its 52-Week high price while it is -55.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 61.06.

The shares of the company added by 14.86% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $26.76 while ending the day at $28.83. During the trading session, a total of 1.76 million shares were traded which represents a -36.34% decline from the average session volume which is 1.29 million shares. FUN had ended its last session trading at $25.10. Cedar Fair L.P. currently has a market cap of $1.63 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 43.03, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.17, with a beta of 1.92. FUN 52-week low price stands at $13.00 while its 52-week high price is $64.86.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$2.15 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Cedar Fair L.P. generated 26.3 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.07 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 151.63%. Cedar Fair L.P. has the potential to record -3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Loop Capital published a research note on April 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Citigroup also rated XRX as Resumed on April 09, 2020, with its price target of $13 suggesting that XRX could surge by 8.05% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.89/share, analysts expect it to surge by 12.69% to reach $18.25/share. It started the day trading at $16.895 and traded between $15.63 and $16.78 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XRX’s 50-day SMA is 18.53 while its 200-day SMA stands at 29.95. The stock has a high of $39.47 for the year while the low is $14.22. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -26.24%, as 6.81M FUN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.34% of Xerox Holdings Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.61, while the P/B ratio is 0.66. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.04 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -4.55%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -54.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -56.58% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Icahn Associates Holding LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,456,087 shares of XRX, with a total valuation of $429,011,831. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more XRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $388,853,667 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Xerox Holdings Corporation shares by 2.93% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,254,890 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 319,876 shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation which are valued at $205,851,938. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Xerox Holdings Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 95,690 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,292,016 shares and is now valued at $169,950,973. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Xerox Holdings Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.