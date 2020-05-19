Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH), Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

The shares of Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on January 31, 2020. The Consumer Cyclical company has also assigned a $16 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Beazer Homes USA Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on February 13, 2018. That day the Wedbush set price target on the stock to $22. JP Morgan was of a view that BZH is Overweight in its latest report on September 14, 2017. Wedbush thinks that BZH is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 08, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 15.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $8.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 88.54% from its 52-Week high price while it is -52.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 68.86.

The shares of the company added by 16.81% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.39 while ending the day at $8.27. During the trading session, a total of 1.19 million shares were traded which represents a -54.74% decline from the average session volume which is 0.77 million shares. BZH had ended its last session trading at $7.08. Beazer Homes USA Inc. currently has a market cap of $250.75 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 9.08, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.27, with a beta of 2.23. BZH 52-week low price stands at $4.39 while its 52-week high price is $17.23.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Beazer Homes USA Inc. generated 312.55 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.09 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -5.71%. Beazer Homes USA Inc. has the potential to record 0.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CapitalOne published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) is now rated as Equal Weight. It started the day trading at $2.37 and traded between $2.185 and $2.35 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HLX’s 50-day SMA is 1.83 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.72. The stock has a high of $10.00 for the year while the low is $0.99. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.03 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 23.40%, as 8.67M BZH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 6.15% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.71, while the P/B ratio is 0.21. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.02M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.07%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -73.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -71.75% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more HLX shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -497,212 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 19,745,524 shares of HLX, with a total valuation of $50,153,631. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more HLX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $38,695,307 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares by 2.91% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 12,186,101 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -364,695 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. which are valued at $30,952,697. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … decreased its Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 256,021 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 12,017,081 shares and is now valued at $30,523,386. Following these latest developments, around 5.80% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.