Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR), Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)

The shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 23, 2020. The Industrials company has also assigned a $13 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Avis Budget Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Consumer Edge Research advised investors in its research note published on March 27, 2020, to Equal Weight the CAR stock while also putting a $20 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Northcoast Markets when it published its report on February 21, 2020. The stock was given Hold rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on October 25, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 32. Goldman was of a view that CAR is Buy in its latest report on February 11, 2019. Northcoast thinks that CAR is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 132.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -72.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.77.

The shares of the company added by 24.16% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $12.855 while ending the day at $14.75. During the trading session, a total of 12.03 million shares were traded which represents a -109.9% decline from the average session volume which is 5.73 million shares. CAR had ended its last session trading at $11.88. Avis Budget Group Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 53.12, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 CAR 52-week low price stands at $6.35 while its 52-week high price is $52.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.40 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Avis Budget Group Inc. generated 679.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.73 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 156.43%. Avis Budget Group Inc. has the potential to record -6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) is now rated as Market Perform. It started the day trading at $2.70 and traded between $2.4113 and $2.44 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NEPT’s 50-day SMA is 1.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.83. The stock has a high of $6.57 for the year while the low is $0.96. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 04/30/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 13.96%, as 8.43M CAR shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.00% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.32M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.37 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 2.09%. Looking further, the stock has raised 29.10% over the past 90 days while it lost -7.58% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 17.50% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.